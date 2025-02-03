 Freemasonry Debate Ignites as Majority Leader Defends Christian Ties

Ghana’s Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has sparked a national conversation about faith, secrecy, and societal values after staunchly defending Freemasonry against accusations of occultism, insisting the centuries-old fraternity is anchored in Christian teachings.

His remarks, made during a televised interview on JoyNews’ The Probe on February 2, come amid renewed scrutiny of the organization’s role in public life and its compatibility with mainstream religious beliefs.

The debate erupted after Afenyo-Markin, during a parliamentary vetting session, questioned National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth leader George Opare Addo about his Masonic membership. The exchange went viral, with social media users speculating about the group’s rituals and labeling it a “secret cult.” But the Majority Leader pushed back forcefully, framing Freemasonry as a faith-driven brotherhood aligned with Christian principles.

“The highest levels of Freemasonry, like the Rose Choir and Perfection Stage, are deeply rooted in the New Testament and the teachings of Christ,” Afenyo-Markin asserted. “It centers on Christ’s sacrifices. To call it occultic is not just wrong—it’s offensive.” His defense, however, clashes with longstanding religious edicts, including a recent reaffirmation by Ghana’s Catholic Archdiocese of Accra that forbids congregants from joining Masonic groups.

In a January 27 statement signed by Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Church declared, “You cannot be a true Catholic and a Freemason at the same time,” citing incompatibility with doctrine. This stance mirrors the Vatican’s 1983 position, which asserts that Masonic principles conflict with Catholic teachings. Yet Afenyo-Markin, a self-professed Christian, argued that Freemasonry requires members to “profess Christ” at advanced levels. “I would never belong to a society that rejects Christ. I’m no hypocrite,” he said.

The tension between Freemasonry’s secretive traditions and its claimed Christian ethos has divided public opinion. Critics point to the organization’s ceremonial symbols, such as the square and compass, and its initiation rites as evidence of esoteric practices. Others, like theologian Dr. Ebenezer Adu-Saah, argue the debate reflects broader anxieties about power and influence. “Freemasonry’s closed-door nature fuels suspicion, especially when prominent figures are involved. But the real issue is transparency—what happens behind those closed doors?” he noted.

Historically, Freemasonry in Ghana has been associated with the political and social elite, with lodges serving as networking hubs for professionals and leaders. Afenyo-Markin’s vocal defense underscores its enduring, if controversial, role in shaping societal structures. Yet the backlash highlights a generational shift, with younger Ghanaians increasingly skeptical of institutions perceived as opaque or exclusionary.

On social media, reactions ranged from curiosity to condemnation. “If Freemasonry is truly Christian, why the secrecy?” tweeted @NaanaDevout, a sentiment echoed by many. Others, like retired teacher Joseph Mensah, defended the group: “My grandfather was a Mason. They raised funds for schools and hospitals. There’s nothing demonic about community service.”

The controversy also raises questions about the intersection of faith and governance. As Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin’s advocacy for Freemasonry has drawn scrutiny over potential conflicts between private allegiances and public duty. Political analyst Dr. Amanda Odoi argues the debate risks distracting from pressing national issues. “Ghana faces economic and social crises. While religious dialogue is important, leaders must prioritize tangible reforms over symbolic battles,” she said.

For now, the Freemasonry discourse shows no signs of abating. Religious groups plan forums to address congregants’ concerns, while civil society organizations call for greater transparency from secret societies. As Ghana navigates this ideological clash, the outcome may hinge on a simple yet profound question: Can a tradition shrouded in mystery coexist with modern demands for openness in public life?

Afenyo-Markin’s fervent defense has ensured one thing—the Masonic veil, once lifted, will not easily be restored.