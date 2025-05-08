GACC Backs Mahama’s Anti-Corruption Drive, Urges Swift CoPO Bill Passage

While welcoming this initiative, GACC stressed that real, lasting impact will only come with the passage of the long-delayed Conduct of Public Officers (CoPO) Bill. “The Code of Conduct is an encouraging start, but without the legal backing of the CoPO Bill, these efforts risk being short-lived,” the Coalition said. GACC urged President Mahama to prioritize the passage of the CoPO Bill into law, describing it as a crucial opportunity for him to leave behind a legacy of meaningful governance reform. The Coalition also acknowledged the President’s disciplinary action against appointees who failed to meet their asset declaration obligations. “We appreciate the leadership shown so far, but stronger action — including dismissals — is needed to send a clear message that noncompliance will not be tolerated,” GACC emphasized. With a firm deadline set for Wednesday, 7th May 2025, the Coalition called on the President to follow through decisively if any appointees fail to comply. GACC reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside government and civil society to advance transparency, accountability, and good governance across Ghana.