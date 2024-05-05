Gambian capital hosts OIC summit

The 15th session of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) Summit Conference opened on Saturday in Banjul, The Gambia’s capital, under the theme “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity Through Dialogue for Sustainable Development.”

The two-day summit is taking place at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center.

Gambian President Adama Barrow told the opening that the summit is held in a difficult context marked by the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The crisis poses a serious challenge to stability and peace in the world, he said, stressing that “the affected Palestinian communities must regain their dignity.”

Barrow urged the OIC “to chart a new path toward peace and reconciliation.”

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza and reaffirmed the OIC’s support for, and its commitment to, the Palestinian people.

Founded in 1969, the OIC has 57 member states.