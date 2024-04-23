Gbese Dzaase Receiving Threats, Attacks After Press Conference

Following the Gbese Dzase press conference which took place at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC), Accra on Saturday 20th April 2024, various unruly persons purportedly acting for and on behalf of Thomas Okine have started verbal and physical attacks on the Gbese Dzase and their respective families.

Information received from some members of the Gbese Dzaase, they find this development extremely unwarranted and a specific attempt to gag the truth about the illegitimacy of Thomas Okine as Gbese Mantse.

According to them, some 13 years ago similar acts of violence was visited on sections of the Gbese Dzaase, preceding the attempts by Thomas Okine to have himself installed as Chief of Gbese.

They also enumerated that, there are several unsolved murder cases in Gbese which are hanging around Thomas Okine’s neck and which are before the police but the authorities have done nothing to bring finality to these cases.

They indicated that, soon after their recent press conference last Saturday, a Fetish priest and other members have faced severe attacks and threats from people they described as “thugs” who they believe are working for Thomas Okine.

According to the Dzaase, the outlaws in Gbese, Ga Mashie is gaining height, with tugs and ruffians led my Bruno also known as Nii Ayi, a loyalist to Tommy Okine ‘Gbese Mantse’ are attacking Relatives of members of Gbese Dzaase who disclaimed Tommy Okine as Gbese Mantse per Supreme Court’s ruling.

They alleged that Bruno is known to have committed several criminal offense in the area including two unsolved murder cases and lynchings.

“Asere Teiko was threatened with attack on car after a letter from Tommy Okine warning elders of Aneje to change their Shipi within 2weeks was replied. Awong Ayeh was threatened after the press release pointing out that Tommy Okine is a usurper.”

The Gbese Dzaase, said they will hold Thomas Okine personally responsible and liable for any further acts of verbal insults or physical assault or abuse on any of their members and their families.

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, National Security, the Greater Accra Police Commander and the Ga Traditional Council are being duly notified of these developments which they indicated, threaten the peace and tranquility of Ga Mashie.

“We the Gbese Dzase are committed to being law abiding and entreat the security agencies, namely National Security and the police service to be vigilant to ensure the safety of all members of the Gbese Dzase,” they said.

They called on members of the Gbese Dzaase, their families and anybody who feels unsafe amid all these happenings must report to the James Town Police Station for action to be taken.