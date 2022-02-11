Ghana appoints new interim coach for Black Stars

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Wednesday appointed Otto Addo, as interim manager for the Black Stars to lead Ghana to play against Nigeria in 2022 FIFA World Cup double-header playoff next month.

Addo, who is currently the Assistant Coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, boasts about 13 years of coaching experience.

The 46-year old previously worked as a scout for the Black Stars in 2013 prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Equatorial Guinea.

The FA also appointed 63-year-old Chris Hughton as technical advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars technical team.

The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before traveling to Nigeria for the return leg at the Abuja Sports stadium three days later.

The GFA parted ways with Black Stars former coach Milovan Rajevac last month following the team’s group-stage exit at the just ended AFCON in Cameroon. Enditem