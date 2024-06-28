Ghana Calls for Integrated Development of Traditional and Water Infrastructure

Ghana’s Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has urged that the development of traditional infrastructure must be accompanied by the development of water infrastructure.

Oppong-Nkrumah made this call on Wednesday in his keynote speech, which was read to him at the opening of the 2024 edition of the Water Africa and West Africa Building and Construction Exhibition, which is ongoing in the Ghanaian capital.

The minister said that even as Africa prioritizes infrastructure development as a stepping stone to achieving its collective growth and development agenda, water infrastructure must be included.

He said, “Reliable access to clean water is essential for both the construction and the long-term functionality of our built environment. Sanitation systems require sufficient water flow to function effectively.”

“And, of course, clean water is a basic human right that all residents deserve within their homes,” Oppong Nkrumah stressed.

Therefore, he added, “Investing in water infrastructure, including treatment plants, distribution networks, and sanitation systems, goes hand in hand with building strong and sustainable infrastructure.”

He, therefore, added, “I urge all of you to join us in this crucial mission. By prioritizing water alongside traditional infrastructure projects, we can guarantee the health and well-being of our communities for generations to come,” the minister added.

Turning to traditional infrastructure, the minister painted a hopeful picture, stating that Africa, with the right infrastructure, can drive its growth agenda to new heights.

“Inadequate infrastructure has undeniably hindered our continent’s growth and development,” the minister stated.

With reference to data from the World Bank Group, Oppong-Nkrumah emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the continent’s annual infrastructure financing gap stands at an average of 100 billion U.S. dollars.

He said this gap translates into limited access to clean water, reliable energy, and efficient transportation systems, which are fundamental building blocks of a thriving society.

The minister added that the continent’s development blueprint, known as Agenda 2063, is a clarion call for investment in bridging the wide infrastructure gap, a call that each of you, as stakeholders, can answer.

“The Africa We Want agenda, envisioned by Agenda 2063, demands a continent interconnected by world-class infrastructure that fosters inclusive and sustainable development,” Oppong-Nkrumah stressed.

The theme for the three-day event is “Infrastructure and the Built Environment: Needs, Solutions, and Progress towards the SDGs and the AU’s Agenda 2063.”