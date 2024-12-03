Ghana Launches Chip-Embedded Passport in a Historic Move Towards Modernization

Ghana has launched its new chip-embedded passport, marking a significant milestone in the country’s development.

In a keynote address during the official unveiling at the Accra International Conference Center on 2 December 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described the initiative as the beginning of a new chapter for Ghana’s progress.

“The launch of the chip-embedded Ghana passport is not the end of the journey, but rather, it is the beginning of a new chapter,” President Akufo-Addo stated. He further emphasized that the passport symbolizes the nation’s aspiration for modernity, inclusivity, and global recognition. “Let us embrace this moment with pride and commitment, as each step forward strengthens our nation and empowers our people,” he said.

The President also noted that the new passport reflects Ghana’s ambition to secure its place on the world stage, declaring, “Together, we are building a Ghana that is secure, innovative, and ready to take its rightful place in the global arena.”

Beyond its technological advancements, the new passport is designed to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Ghana. President Akufo-Addo highlighted that the passport would incorporate traditional symbols, such as adinkra designs, which include “fawohodie” representing freedom, and symbols of democracy and cooperation. “These symbols remind us of the values that define us as Ghanaians: freedom, resilience, and unity,” he added.

The President also praised the public-private partnership that contributed to the successful development of the chip-embedded passport and expressed confidence that it would establish a world-class passport system for the country. He extended his gratitude to the government and people of Hungary for their vital role in supporting the project.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, emphasized that the new passport represents not only a technological upgrade but also Ghana’s commitment to security, efficiency, and international standards. She pointed out that although the biometric passport had served Ghana well for over a decade, the new version was necessary to meet the fast-paced technological advancements and international security needs.

“As the gateway to Africa, Ghana has remained at the forefront of technological growth, integrating new security measures and standards into our documentation to ensure we keep pace with global trends,” Ayorkor Botchwey said.

The launch of the chip-embedded passport signals Ghana’s growing commitment to modernization and technological innovation, reinforcing the country’s position as a leader in Africa’s development and security infrastructure.