Pooling samples boosts Ghana’s COVID-19 testing

Despite a significant decline in COVID-19 active cases in Ghana, the country is working hard to prevent a third wave, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said here Sunday.

Addressing a press conference to update on the COVID-19 situation, he observed that the country’s active cases have been plummeting since February.

“The success in our fight could be attributed to the observance of the safety protocols as over 52 percent of the people wear masks. The vaccines that we have given to people also play a major role in preventing the spread of the virus,” he added.

According to the GHS, the country has conducted one million COVID-19 tests since January last year and registered 91,663 confirmed cases with 89,530 recoveries. Enditem

