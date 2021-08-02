Ghanaian Boxer Takyi determined to win first Olympic gold

Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s only remaining competitor in the boxing competition at Tokyo 2020, on Sunday told Xinhua that he is determined to win the country’s first-ever gold medal at the Olympics.

The boxer, who already ensured at least a bronze medal on Sunday after beating Colombia’s David Avila and qualifying for the semifinals, said he will not be complacent with his current status, but is focused on winning gold.

“I am glad to be in the semifinals and making history by ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal. However, my focus is to win the country’s first Olympic gold,” he told Xinhua.

The 20-year-old will face Duke Ragan of the United States on Tuesday in their semifinal encounter, and says he believes he has the strength and skills to win.

“I am working very hard to beat my next opponent and move to the final and win gold for Ghana,” said Takyi.

In the country’s Olympic history, Ghana has won one silver and three bronze medals. Enditem