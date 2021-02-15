Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left here Monday for Chad to attend the G5 Sahel Summit in his capacity as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Presidency said.

Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister-designate for National Security Albert Kan Dapaah, and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Ministry accompanied President Akufo-Addo to the 7th Session of the Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State of G5 Sahel.

The Summit, which is to be held in the Chadian capital N’Djamena, will deliberate on measures put in place to end the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the region.

Akufo-Addo, who was also declared the winner of Ghana’s presidential election last December, became the chair of ECOWAS in September 2020. Enditem