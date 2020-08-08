The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) here called on Thursday for the provision of security for teachers serving as invigilators in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

National President for CHASS Alhaji Yacoub Abubarkar told local media that the lives of teachers were in danger following a series of attacks by WASSCE candidates on invigilators and supervisors across the country.

“Wheresoever there is a school with this type of challenge, it will be good for a number of police personnel to be allowed to stay within the vicinity to ensure that there is peace and calm,” the president said. “Once the students see that there are a few policemen around, it will control their behavior to ensure the smooth process at examination centers across the country.”

Some agitated WASSCE candidates at the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School (SHS) in south Ghana’s Ashanti Region vandalized schools on the basis that invigilators were being “too strict” during the exams on Monday.

Similarly, students at the Bright SHS in the Eastern Region and Ndewura Jakpa Senior High Technical School in the Savannah Region on Thursday demonstrated against teachers over alleged “intimidation” by external invigilators during their social studies exam.

The 2020 WASSCE commenced on July 20 with a total of 313,837 candidates from Ghana. The writing of exam theory papers started on Monday and will end on Sept. 5.