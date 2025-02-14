GIPC’s New CEO Charts Ambitious Path for Economic Growth

In a bid to invigorate Ghana’s investment landscape, Simon Madjie, the newly appointed CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, met with management and staff to unveil his vision for the future.

Madjie emphasized that collaboration across government agencies, private stakeholders, and regional bodies is essential to streamline processes and boost foreign direct investment into the country.

During the meeting, the CEO acknowledged the progress made under previous leadership but was quick to point out that much remains to be done. He outlined plans to extend the Centre’s reach by deploying regional directors in all 16 regions, ensuring that every part of Ghana benefits from targeted investment opportunities. A key element of his strategy is the establishment of an “AfCFTA Desk,” which he believes will position Ghana as a central hub in leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

Madjie also touched on the need to update and fine-tune the regulatory framework, including a thorough review of the GIPC Act—a process already set in motion by his predecessors. By aligning the Centre’s operations with the government’s 24-hour economy policy, he aims to create a more efficient, responsive environment for investors. His call for capacity-building within the GIPC team underlines a commitment to not only attract investment but also to foster the skills necessary to sustain long-term economic growth.

The handover of leadership from former CEO Yofi Grant added a ceremonial note to the proceedings, symbolizing both continuity and renewal. While the ambitious agenda promises a fresh start for Ghana’s investment promotion efforts, industry observers remain cautiously optimistic. They note that the real test will come in the implementation of these policies, and whether they can translate strategic vision into measurable economic gains.

As Ghana continues to assert its presence on the global investment stage, Madjie’s comprehensive plan and rallying cry that “Ghana is Open for Business” will undoubtedly be closely watched by both local and international stakeholders.