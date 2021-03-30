The Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT has called on government and politicians generally to stop deceiving teachers with promises paying them allowances; “when they know very they don’t intend to”.

President of GNAT, Mrs. Philippa Larsen at the launch of the 90th Anniversary of the Association was worried, teachers continued “to work in deplorable conditions, receiving poor pay and yet” are not recognized for the critical role they play in national development.

Mrs. Larsen was disturbed about consistent claims by politicians of improving the welfare of teachers, stating; “they all turn out to be lip-service”, she concluded.

Compounding her concerns “are the deplorable conditions of teachers and worsening environment” in which teachers teach.

Some have to “walk several kilometres to school because they have no means of transport”, Mrs. Larsen added.

But Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who launched the 90th Anniversary of GNAT said the government has improved the lot of teachers despite some challenges.

What remains important is for “both government and teachers to dialogue to find clear lines of understanding” to enhance teaching and learning, he said.

Both the president of GNAT and the sector minister agreed to deploy technology for academic work.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and other speakers lauded the achievements of GNAT over the past 90 years.