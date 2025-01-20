Goldstar Air Staff Performance Award Scheme

Distinguished international airline Goldstar Air, Ghanaian and United States registered company licensed by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to operate scheduled and non-scheduled flights to West Africa and intercontinental destinations, has introduced a staff performance award scheme. This initiative is designed to ensure passengers receive exceptional services and are treated as kings and queens.

Goldstar Air 24-hour service success is deeply rooted in the dedication and hard work of its employees. The staff performance award scheme aims to inspire and motivate employees to deliver their best once full operations commence.

The scheme will recognize individuals and departments who consistently go above and beyond in their roles, demonstrating exceptional dedication, innovation, and teamwork. This program includes a variety of exciting incentives, with the highlight being an all-expenses-paid vacation to any Goldstar Air destination of their choice.

The staff performance award scheme is one of many initiatives that reflect the airline’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence. It is designed to honor and celebrate employees’ invaluable contributions and to serve as a token of appreciation for their outstanding efforts and commitment to excellence.

The airline’s management takes a long-term perspective, focusing on sustainable growth rather than short-term gains. This includes setting ambitious yet achievable goals, fostering a culture of innovation, and continuously adapting to changes in the aviation industry. These efforts aim to ensure that Goldstar Air remains in business for centuries rather than decades.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, is committed to employee motivation and recognition, which will be key factors in its continued growth and success. Looking to the future, the airline remains dedicated to nurturing a high-performing and motivated workforce for a brighter and more prosperous future.

The airline educational institutions will offer training and skill development programs, ensuring a skilled workforce that meets Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards. This will not only reduce unemployment but also enhance the skill set of the Ghanaian labor market.

The aviation industry contributes $3.5 trillion (4.1%) to the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If aviation were a country, it would rank 17th in GDP size, equating to the economies of Indonesia and the Netherlands combined, and it supports 87.7 million jobs globally.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will prioritize youth development and empowerment. It will introduce a biweekly (every two weeks) employee pay structure in Ghana, aligning with salary structures at other destinations. This initiative aims to prevent employment discrimination and will be the first of its kind in the aviation sector in the country.

The airline is committed to creating a more equitable workplace where every employee enjoys well-paying job security, a decent standard of living, and the opportunity to own their dream home soon after receiving a fantastic job offer from Goldstar Air.

Goldstar Air aims to revolutionize Ghana’s aviation and tourism industry by setting new standards for safety, comfort, reliability, and on-time departures. The airline seeks to become a powerful ambassador for Ghana’s products and services, contributing significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This will depend on enhancing various service sectors that drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the overall quality of life.

Focusing on expanding employment opportunities within the airline, stimulating related industries, investing in skill development, and engaging in community development, Goldstar Air will significantly contribute to the nation’s economic growth. The airline aspires to be recognized among the top one hundred (100) companies in Africa.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman, as part of its commitment to youth development and empowerment, the airline will offer customized health insurance plans that cater to the specific needs of employees. These plans will include coverage for medical expenses, hospital stays, preventive services, specialist visits, and prescription medications. By tailoring these plans, Goldstar Air ensures that employees receive the coverage they need. Additionally, the airline will provide dental and vision coverage, including routine check-ups, cleanings, glasses, contact lenses, and more extensive dental work.

Comprehensive coverage will ensure that employees’ overall health needs are met, including dentistry. The dental health of the airline’s staff is key to the smiles they wear while handling passengers. Therefore, all staff members will undergo specialized dental care to enhance customer service, ensuring each passenger feels at home with the airline’s 24-hour service

Goldstar Air’s employee awards package delivers significant benefits, boosting both individual morale and overall organizational success. When employees feel recognized, they gain a sense of pride and a deeper connection to their work, naturally increasing engagement.

The awards that align with the company values not only reward performance but also encourage a cycle of positive actions and inspire others to follow suit. At Goldstar Air, a well-designed rewards and recognition program will enhance employee performance by up to eleven percent (11%) by fostering a culture where people feel genuinely valued and motivated to excel.

Beyond performance, Goldstar Air’s awards will improve employee retention, as individuals who feel appreciated are far more likely to stay long-term. The effective awards program will also strengthens the airline’s brand, making it more attractive to new talent. While compensation addresses financial needs, personalized awards tap into employees’ deeper desire to feel valued, acknowledging their unique contributions and ensuring they know their efforts are truly seen and celebrated.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will include youth development and empowerment, with a unique Student Work-Study Program designed to support students in their academic pursuits while providing valuable work experience. Students will be allowed to work with the airline for 8 to 10 hours per week, with a flexible schedule that ensures they can balance their work commitments with academic responsibilities.

A portion of the students’ earnings will be allocated towards their tuition fees, helping to alleviate the financial burden of higher education. The remaining earnings will be paid as a salary, providing students with a steady income.

Students will have the opportunity to take on various roles within the airline, such as administrative support, customer service, or even assisting with flight operations. These roles will offer hands-on experience and help students develop skills relevant to their field of study.

Goldstar Air’s benefits for students include financial support towards tuition fees, enabling them to manage their educational expenses more effectively. Additionally, the program will provide students with practical work experience, which will serve as a valuable addition to their resumes and enhance their employability after graduation.

Working in different departments within Goldstar Air will allow students to develop a range of skills, including communication, problem-solving, technical expertise, and operational knowledge. Students will also have the chance to network with professionals in the aviation industry, creating opportunities for future career advancement.

Students who will be pursuing a career as FAA-certified Airframe and/or Powerplant Mechanics, there are two pathways to obtain the necessary training and experience. The first is through Academy training at an FAA-certified Aviation Maintenance Technician School (AMTS). The second option is on-the-job training (OJT), which provides practical experience with procedures, practices, materials, tools, machine tools, and equipment generally used in constructing, maintaining, or altering airframes or powerplants, appropriate to the rating sought.

Once you meet the on-the-job experience requirements, there are commercially available Airframe and Powerplant refresher courses, as well as Airframe and Powerplant prep courses, designed to help prepare you to pass the airman knowledge written, oral, and practical tests.

Usually, on-the-job training is the most cost-effective method for gaining the required experience. It is essential to consistently document your on-the-job training (OJT) activities. The FAA recommends recording your experience on an Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) log. In your log, ensure you include details such as the Maintenance tasks performed, the time spent on each task, and Validation by a certified Airframe and/or Powerplant Technician.

Goldstar Air’s Student Work-Study Program or youth development and empowerment is a win-win initiative for both students and the airline. Students receive financial support, gain valuable work experience, and develop essential skills, while the airline benefits from the enthusiasm and fresh perspectives that students bring. This program exemplifies the airline’s commitment to supporting education and fostering the next generation of professionals in the aviation industry.

The program by Goldstar Air serves as a beacon of hope for Ghana’s youth, offering them a pathway to gainful employment and career growth. By combining practical work experience with academic learning, the program not only addresses the immediate issue of youth unemployment but also builds a skilled workforce poised to drive the country forward. As more young individuals participate and benefit from this initiative, the ripple effects will be felt across the broader economy, contributing to a brighter future for all.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the airline has signed a strategic mortgage agreement with companies in North America and Ghana to assist employees who wish to own their own homes. The agreement provides employees with the necessary assets to acquire real estate properties and facilitates the payment of monthly installments for the properties through deductions from their salaries.

The homeownership benefit will uniquely support employees in completing their mortgage payments on time, providing peace of mind and enabling them to focus on other lifetime needs. Younger generations who may face challenges saving for a home in today’s market, have the answers with Goldstar Air.

Goldstar Air employees will avoid the need for a substantial down payment typically associated with mortgages, as the monthly income will offset the costs of homeownership. Additionally, a matching contribution and three months’ salary savings for each junior staff member will enable them to purchase imported used cars of their choice, making transportation to and from work more convenient. This will ensure smooth operations and the delivery of high-quality services. Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service includes partnerships with dialysis units in some teaching hospitals, supporting them with dialysis machines, and plans to extend this initiative to all regional hospitals through proceeds from the airline’s “Pocket Change” initiative. The airline will encourage these centers to operate 24-hour dialysis services to cater to affected patients, including Goldstar Air employees.

The provision of dialysis machines will significantly reduce the exorbitant cost of dialysis treatment in Ghana, offering a glimmer of hope by making the treatment more affordable. This initiative will not only benefit employees but also support their families, including those needing kidney transplants.

The airline’s Employees Incentives Benefit Program exemplifies how a company can cultivate a positive and motivating work environment. By recognizing and celebrating the hard work and dedication of its employees, Goldstar Air not only ensures their continued loyalty but also sets a benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will be a valuable contributor to Ghana’s economic prosperity by providing a rapid worldwide transportation network. This network will play a vital role in driving economic growth, facilitating international trade and tourism, and creating over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians, especially the youth. Expanding the airline’s network will requires additional staff and resources, leading to more job creation. This includes roles in aviation, hospitality, logistics, and more, providing employment opportunities for local communities.

Economic developers regard airlines as crucial for fostering local and regional economic growth. The viability of the Ho Industrial Zone will serve as an economic engine for the Volta Region and Ghana as a whole. Additionally, Ho and Wa Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will create new opportunities for the Volta and Upper West regional capitals. By connecting rural and smaller communities to global commerce, the airline will help local businesses expand and attract new investments to these areas.

Tamale will become a central hub for Goldstar Air, housing the airline’s maintenance base, cargo village, unique catering and training school. Plans are also underway to operate international passenger and cargo flights to and from the Sahel region, along with Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi to destinations such as Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, and Milan, in addition to Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flights from Accra will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown and pending cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow-Scotland, Houston-Texas and many more.

