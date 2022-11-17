Great Olympics secure comeback victory over RTU

Accra Great Olympics defeated Real Tamale United 2-1 on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday seven match of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

David Abagna gave RTU the lead early in the first half, but goals from Raymond Oko Grippeman and Amos Acheampong ensured Great Olympics maintained its unbeaten home record this season.

The “Dade Boys” bounced back to winning ways after their 2-0 defeat against Legon Cities last week, moving them into fourth place on the league table with 14 points.

It was a dream start for RTU as their talisman David Abagna delivered a stunning strike on the 11th-minute mark after perfectly placing the ball past Great Olympics goalkeeper Stephen Kwaku.

The home side were stunned by Abagna’s early strike but responded eight minutes later after Grippeman powered in a ferocious header from close range.

The encounter was pulsating as both sides displayed some good football but struggled in the final third.

But it was Great Olympics that found a bit of quality in the 67th minute after Acheampong powered in a low drive after goalkeeper Yaw Osei spilled a shot from substitute Ibrahim Sulley.

RTU made efforts to pull even in the latter stages of the game, but Great Olympics held firmly onto their lead.

