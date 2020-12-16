The Greek government’s proposed budget plan for next year foresees weapons spending of 2.5 billion euros (3 billion dollars), five times the amount spent on arms in the current year.

The budget plan is expected to be adopted late on Tuesday evening following a parliamentary debate. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has a majority in parliament, which according to Greek media means the budget is highly likely to pass.

Mitsotakis had announced an increase in spending on arms due to an ongoing dispute with Turkey regarding rights to potential natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Athens plans to purchase 18 French Rafale fighter jets, with the contract expected to be signed next week in Athens together with French Defence Minister Florence Parly.

Greece also wants to buy four new frigates as well as ammunition and other accessories. Greece has high military spending compared to other NATO members, even during the financial crash in 2007.

In 2019, the Mediterranean country spent 2.3 per cent of gross domestic product on defence, placing it third behind the United States and Bulgaria.