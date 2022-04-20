Ghana Stock Exchange Returns From Easter Break With a Loss

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) returned from the Easter break this month with a session of losses for one blue chip and more indices on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

In spite of the losses, the local bourse was reluctantly resilient in the face of buying pressure from major stocks, which seemed to affect only the mid-caps, while turnover increased by more than 100 percentage points.

In the aggregate, 15 GSE listed equities participated in trading, ending with one loser, namely Societe Generale Ghana, with 0.83 per cent share price depreciation.

Societe Generale Ghana (SOGEGH) closed its trading day (Tuesday, April 19, 2022) at GHS1.19 per share on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), recording a one pesewa drop from its previous closing price of GHS1.20. It is interesting to know that this is the first loss suffered this year by SOGEGH. Societe Generale began the year with a share price of GHS1.20 but has since lost 0.83 per cent off that price valuation, ranking it 29th on the GSE in terms of year-to-date performance.

Societe Generale Ghana is the 11th most traded stock on the Ghana Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 18 – Apr 19, 2022). SOGEGH has traded a total volume of 486,421 shares valued at GHS 579,697 over the period, with an average of 7,721 traded shares per session. A volume high of 166,022 was achieved on March 31 for the same period.

Trading Volume and Value

At the end of Tuesday’s trading session on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), a total of 10,873,745 shares, corresponding to a market value of GHS 10,866,192.46, were traded.

On the volume front, MTN Ghana recorded the highest volume of 10.8 million traded shares. This was followed by Ecobank Transnational with 41,731 traded shares, while SIC Insurance Company also secured 20,423 traded shares and Societe Generale Ghana completed the list of top movers with 7,105 traded shares.

Regarding the performance of GSE market indices, the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) pared 0.68 points to close at 2,696.67 points, representing a decline of 0.03 per cent. However, this led to a 1-week gain of 0.11 per cent, a 4-week loss of 1.53 per cent, and an overall year-to-date loss of 3.32 per cent.

Similarly, the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also decreased by 0.06 per cent to 2,219.66 points, making it a 1-week gain of 0.25 per cent, a 4-week gain of 2.42 per cent, and a year-to-date gain of 3.15 per cent.

In the intervening time, the market capitalization of the Ghana Stock Exchange still remains at GHS 64 billion.