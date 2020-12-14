Hearts recorded their first win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League when they defeated Dreams FC 3-0 in a match-day five encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The win was crucial for the Phobians as it lifted them bottom of the league to 8th position with five points, level on points with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Hearts started the game the better side and could have taken the lead in the 16th minutes through Kwadwo Obeng Junior but his fereciously hit strike came off the cross bar.

The presence of Kosta Papic on the Hearts bench clearly had an impact on the playing body as they were poised for the opener.

Hearts deservedly went ahead on the 29th minute mark after some good work from Patrick Razak who found Obeng Junior unmarked in the penalty box as he struck the Phobians infront.

Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah had little to do in the first half as Dreams failed to create any clear sight at goal.

The first half ended with Hearts holding on to their solitary lead.

Hearts started the second half just like they did in the first half and doubled their lead in the 48th minutes through Michelle Sarpong who tapped in from close range after the Dreams defence failed to clear their lines.

Dreams could have pulled a goal back immediately but Amadu Dantani could only find the side of the net when lift one-on-one with Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah.

The away side lifted their game and begun to create some chances especially with the introduction of former Hearts striker Joseph Esso but Hearts goalkeeper was equal to the task having pulled up some brilliant saves.

The game was lively in the last quarter of the game with some end to end action.

Michelle Sarpong scored his second goal in the 88th minute when he headed in from close range as Dreams failed to clear their lines once again.

Hearts held on to secure an emphatic victory against Dreams FC.