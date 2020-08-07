The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak has parted with five key players after failed negotiations.
A statement from the club said Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur, and Abubakar Traore have refused to extend their respective contracts.
The statement expressed appreciation to the players for their services and wished them well in their future endeavours.
