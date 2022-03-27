Heritage Month Marked In Koforidua Presbyterian Basic School

As part of activities marking the Heritage month, staff and students of the Koforidua Presbyterian Basic School F, has marked the day in style with the preparation of various Ghanaian dishes and outfits.

Both teachers and students of the school, dressed in various Ghanaian traditional and cultural wears to school and were served with local dishes such as fufu and variety of soups, ‘mpontoponto,’ (mashed yam), ampesi (boiled yam and plantain) and locally prepared sauce popularly called ‘abom’ among others.

The lessons for the day centred on the nutritional benefits of the various local Ghanaian dishes, local games, and traditional wear so the students would appreciate the benefits and the understanding of traditions.

Mr Benjamin Obuo Manu, headteacher of the school who spoke with GNA said the school dedicated the day as Traditional Wear and Food Day, to appreciate the Ghanaian culture and it’s benefits to the society.

He said the influx of foreign culture was worrying and if care was not taken it would diminish the values of the Ghanaian culture and commended the institution of the Heritage Month and expressed the hope that it would help in shaping the thinking and understanding of the youth on the Ghanaian tradition and culture.

The month of March is set aside every year as the Heritage Month, to celebrate Ghana’s culture, heritage and promotion of tourism by celebrating and telling the story of Ghana in various ways including showcasing of Ghanaian dishes and traditional dressings.