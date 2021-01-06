Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with focus on health, has organised a networking meeting between public health workers and leaders of disability groups to ensure a prompt provision of healthcare to Persons Living with Disability (PLWD).

This is in line with the Organization’s ‘Ghana Somubi Dwumadie’ project, which seeks to establish an accessible and friendly psychological support for 500 health workers and their families on COVID-19 related work stress in the Greater Accra and Western Regions.

The project, being implemented over a period of one year, is expected to reduce discrimination against persons infected with COVID-19, and enhance access to healthcare of people living with disability in the two selected regions.

It is being funded by the British government through Options Consultancy Limited.

Mrs Cecilia Senoo, Executive Director of HFFG, said the networking meeting was necessitated by the need to find solution to how health workers could attend to COVID-19 related health needs of persons with disability.

She said Greater Accra and Western regions were chosen because they had recorded high number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana.

Mrs Senoo said persons with mental and physical disabilities were vulnerable and most predisposed to COVID-19.

She observed that health workers also went through a lot of stress in their line of duty but their needs were often ignored, hence, the need for health authorities to ensure that health workers were duly supported.

The Executive Director said HFFG would embark on a community sensitisation project to educate the public on the need to stop stigmatising people who had recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.