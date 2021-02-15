The latest Y series smartphone boasts solid features including Huawei SuperCharge, a long battery life and a 48MP Quad Camera

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has unveiled its latest addition to the HUAWEI Y Series, the all-new HUAWEI Y7a.

Renowned for combining stylish design and essential innovations at great value, the newest addition to the HUAWEI Y Series meets the needs of today’s young consumers.

It is packed with a super-fast HUAWEI SuperCharge for quick recharge speeds, an enduring battery life that keeps up with busy lifestyle, a smarter camera that allows users to capture what they see effortlessly and a beautifully big display for immersive viewing making it stand out as the ideal smartphone companion.

The HUAWEI Y7a will be available in Ghana from 12th February 2021 for a price of GHS 1,119 and pre-orders starting from 5th February 2021.

22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge Support for Uninterrupted Experience

With people using smartphones for ever-increasing creative, entertainment and social purposes, the demand for a device that caters to these needs is greater than ever.

That is why HUAWEI Y7a features the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge that enables a quick energy regain that lets users to stay connected, productive and entertained with HUAWEI Y7a.

With just 10 minutes of charging, it can work for an incredible two hours of uninterrupted video viewing. Even for those who are rushing to go out, they can simply plug in the phone for a quick recharge and get rid of low-battery anxiety for the rest of the day.

With a large battery of 5000mAh capacity, HUAWEI Y7a offers a long-lasting battery life that supports video playback of around 23 hours. Coupled with Huawei’s AI power saving technology, HUAWEI Y7a allows for an uninterrupted user enjoyment during gameplay, movies and more.

Capture and Create with 48MP AI Quad Camera

HUAWEI Y7a’s rear camera is capable of producing high-definition images thanks to a 48MP Main Camera, 1/2-inch sensor, all of which enables the main camera maximise light intake, ideal for users to capture high-definition photos in day time. Even zoomed in, the details are crisp and sharp.

Not only for daytime shooting, HUAWEI Y7a also excels in night photography due to its high sensitivity performance and AI capability. Under Night mode, the smartphone uses AI algorithms to achieve multi-frame noise reduction, so as to produce bright photos in improved clarity.

Thanks to the device’s 120° 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and 2MP Macro Camera, users are able to capture from a more creative perspective, from distant landscapes to intricate details just 4cm from the lens. On top of this, a sophisticated 2MP Depth Camera helps subtly accentuate the subject with realistic and immersive bokeh effects.

HUAWEI Y7a doesn’t hold back on the 8MP selfie camera either. Besides for AI beautification, its Circular Flash provides even and soft lighting for selfies when shooting in low-light conditions, letting users capture ready-to-share selfies effortlessly.

Improved Comfort on Eyes and in Hands

With a captivating 6.67-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080, HUAWEI Y7a offers an incredibly immersive viewing experience for gameplay and video playback. TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light eye comfort settings have also been incorporated to maximise the device’s comfort on the eyes.

The side-mounted fingerprint power button lets the user unlock the phone more quickly and securely, meanwhile turning on and waking up the phone more conveniently. Using a 3D Ergonomic Design, HUAWEI Y7a offers a firm and comfortable grip.

Get Empowered by Bigger Storage and Smarter Features

With an internal storage at 128GB, HUAWEI Y7a is easily capable of storing all your photos, videos, audio in one place to access whenever you like. For those who are looking for more, it offers an incredible external storage up to 512GB.

Eliminating the hassle of deleting files to free up space allows users to enjoy uninhibited creative freedom when it comes to photography. This perfectly complements the HUAWEI Y7a’s powerful performance, making it an ideal for gaming on the go.

Running on the latest version of EMUI, EMUI 10.1, the HUAWEI Y7a brings easy-to-use features that make life easier. MeeTime allows users to make 720p HD video calls between Huawei devices. The Smart Collage in Photo Gallery and intuitive gesture controls even add more fun and convenience to everyday life.

HUAWEI Y7a is pre-installed with AppGallery, which offers a wealth of global and local apps that enrich the Huawei device user experience.

Users can also enjoy a rich library of quality entertainment media on HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader, with new content from top providers being added on a continuous basis.

Additionally, users can also download and install Petal Search which acts as a gateway to more than a million apps and games that can be easily installed and used.

Pricing and availability

Available in in three natural colour variations: Crush Green, Blush Gold and Midnight Black, HUAWEI Y7a is available from 12th February at just GHS 1,119. For more information, please visit:

https://consumer.huawei.com/gh.