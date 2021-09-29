Ibrahimovic called up for Sweden’s squad for World Cup qualifiers

Just days before his 40th birthday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been called up to the Sweden national team.

The AC Milan striker is part of the 25-man squad for the next two World Cup qualifiers matches in October, Sweden national coach Janne Andersson said on Tuesday.

Ibrahimovic is Sweden’s record scorer, with 62 goals in 118 international matches. A knee injury forced him to miss the European Championship in the summer.

The striker will turn 40 on Sunday.

Andersson said he hoped and believed that Ibrahimovic would be able to play in the two home games in Stockholm after his lengthy injury lay-off.

The player is making constant progress, but it remains to be seen whether he will play from the start.

Sweden play Kosovo and Greece on October 9 and 12, respectively. They are currently second in Group B behind Spain (six games, 13 points) with nine points from four games.