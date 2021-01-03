Reverend Doctor Charles Amakwei, Minister -in-charge of the Calvary Presbyterian Church, Ashaley-Botwe, said Jesus Christ is the light for all people and all the earth.

He said “Christ is the light that through him, God used to create this earth and without that light, there is no existence“.

He said Jesus is the reason why we were created and still alive hence this was a kind of hope and purpose for all Christians.

In a charged atmosphere with congregants dressed in white apparels with soothing songs of praise and thanksgiving as today marks the first Sunday of the year, Covenant and Holy Communion and observing of the Covid-19 safety protocols were in force.

According to the Rev Dr. Amakwei, mankind have lost their conscience and power to Satan and this had created chaos all over the earth.

He reminded the people of God not to forget their Maker, saying the moment anyone forgets about their Maker, their lives become meaningless.

“Let us be in the light of our Lord Jesus Christ, let us live in the light in the year 2021 and the Lord will use us,” he said.

He admonished the congregants to go and live in the light of the Lord and their lives will be amazing for many others to see.

The Rev. Dr. Amakwei then led the house in a Covenant Service to God and the congregants confessed their sins and affirmed their faith in the Lord.

He also ushered the congregation to the Holy Communion of Christ which signifies the bread of life and the blood of Jesus to satisfy the spirit.