Kaizer Chiefs juniors enjoy clean sweep

Kaizer Chiefs Academy enjoyed another successful weekend with all four of the junior teams winning through to the last 16 in their respective sections of the 2023 SAFA Gauteng Development League Youth Cup.

First last Saturday, AMAKHOSI faced the Vaal Elite Soccer Academy at the Kaizer Chiefs Village, when the Under 13s, who have already been crowned champions of the league, delivered an emphatic 4-0 triumph.

The Under 15s, league champions of their age-group, came to the party with a 3-0 win, while the Under 17s booked their place in the next round by winning 2-1.

The Under 19s closed it off as they emerged as 5-1 winners.

Also on Saturday, Chiefs Reserves played a goalless draw at home to Richards Bay in the Round 9 of the DStv Diski Challenge.

This result keeps AMAKHOSI in third place on the standings,with 18 points, three behind the leaders.

Their next fixture is away to Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, 12 November, kick off at 10h00.

This coming Saturday, 11 November, the Kaizer Chiefs Village will host the Round of 16, in which the Under 13s (kick off 9h00), Under 15s (10h15) and Under 17s (11h00) have been drawn to play their respective counterparts from Rosina Sedibane, while the Under 19s (13h00) will meet Young Boys for a berth in the quarterfinals.

The Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy is a programme that is FREE of charge for all players across the different age-groups.

Meanwhile, AMAKHOSI 1st Team is set to battle it out in the SOWETO derby against Orlando Pirates, kick off 15h30 at Soccer City this Saturday, November 11.

Kaizer Chiefs go to the Saturday fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Cape Town Spurs played out on Wednesday.

Chiefs are currently 7th on the PSL log standings.