Some Kayayes and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Tamale have received some assorted food items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help keep them safe during the period of COVID-19.

They received bags of rice, some quantities of beans, tomato paste, canned mackerel, spaghetti, sugar, salt, cooking oil, gari, mat, liquid soap and sanitizer.

The donation, meant for 20 Kayayes and 30 PWDs, was done by Caritas International, Ghana, in partnership with Dicastry for Promoting Integral Human Development (DPIHD), as part of efforts to help mitigate the economic impact the COVID-19 has had on vulnerable groups.

The Reverend Father Sebastian Zaato, the Director of Caritas International, Ghana, said the contribution was part of his outfit’s “Comprehensive Emergency Response Interventions on COVID-19 in Ghana,” a Project, that seeks to provide support to vulnerable households to help improve on their livelihoods.

He said, “PWDs and the Kayayes cannot be left out of our interventions because they are part of those that have been highly affected during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic, and most of them find it difficult to even feed their families because of the restrictions placed in the country as a result of the virus.”

Reverend Father Zaato said, “It is, for this reason, we are extending our helping hands to these groups of people to help sustain them for a while and also lessen the economic hardship on them.”

He said the donation also covered a different set of vulnerable groups in the Northern Region, including displaced women and children.

He encouraged them to continue to adhere strictly to the safety protocols issued by health professionals to curb the spread of the virus.

Mr Mahame Muhammed Mafus, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to Caritas International, Ghana for the intervention and said the items would go a long way to help him and his family of four.

Madam Hafusatu Abubakari, a beneficiary said: “I travelled from Accra to Tamale and I have spent all that I had saved from my kayaye work with my family, and we are left with nothing to depend on so we are grateful to the donors for these items since we will be able to depend on them for a while.”