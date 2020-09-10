The annual Kenya Golf Open tournament has been rescheduled for next year, organizers announced on Thursday.

The tournament, organized by the Kenya Open Golf Limited and the European Tour, was originally scheduled for March 12-15 in Nairobi but was postponed due to threats posed by COVID-19 and was later slated for Nov. 12-15. This again has been shelved for next year.

The tournament which is part of the European Tour has been moved to 2021, returning to a March date which has been a tradition since the first Kenya Open Championship in 1967.

“We are continually grateful for the close relationship that we enjoy with the European Tour. By sharing insights with us on the ever-changing landscape of the international golf tournaments, we were able to make an informed decision to once again postpone the Magical Kenya Open to a more suitable time next year,” said Peter Kanyago, the Chairman of Kenya Open Golf Limited said in a statement.

Ben Cowen, European Tour deputy chief operating officer international, said the European Tour enjoys a successful long-term relationship with Kenya Open Golf, saying they are grateful for their continued support.

“We look forward to working closely with them in the coming months as we prepare to return to Karen Country Club next year,” said Cowen.