Some key state institutions in Ghana are grappling with the novel coronavirus outbreak as the country tries to ease restrictions on business activities to salvage the economy.

The Ministry of Finance, the Judicial Service and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) are among the state institutions taking remedial actions in response to the spread of the pandemic, as the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said late Wednesday that nationwide COVID-19 case count rose to 22,822 with 854 new infections.

In an internal memo, Chief Director of the Finance Ministry Patrick Nomo said that when authorities are waiting for the results of tests carried out on staff, all employees, except a core group working on the mid-year budget review, should work from home.

“Staff who test positive for the infection shall be duly informed and will receive necessary care from appropriate health authorities,” the memo said.

Nomo advised all the employees to pay critical attention to the new coronavirus prevention protocols.

On its part, the COCOBOD has temporarily shut down its head office building for fumigation, after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

CEO Joseph Boahen-Aidoo said in a statement that the offices would remain closed from Wednesday till Friday for fumigation, while work resumes next Monday.

“Normal work will continue without any distraction during the period as the workers are well-equipped to work remotely from their homes,” the statement assured the public.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Ghana has suspended its sittings for a week following unconfirmed reports that some judges may have tested positive for the pandemic.

As infections soar in the country, the apex court has suspended 16 cases scheduled for the week, starting from Tuesday.

Earlier, the West African country’s bulk petroleum storage company announced the closure of its offices as 46 employees had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Ghana started the compilation of a new voter register on June 30, amid fears that the activity would cause a further increase in the COVID-19 numbers.

The Ghana Medical Association has urged the Electoral Commission to suspend the registration or put in stricter measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic among registrants.

There are now 5,129 active COVID-19 cases in Ghana. The number of recoveries or discharges is still 17,564, while the death toll remains at 129, the GHS said.

The west African country keeps its borders closed and its airport shut to prevent the further spread of the pandemic. Enditem

