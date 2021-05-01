KFT has released the highly anticipated visuals for his popular hit single “Dial Tone”.

The Dial Tone single is part of his “Heart Break Story EP” (li.sten.to/iXGrJGI) which has racked impressive streaming numbers on various digital platforms doing 20,000 plays weekly.
…The video was filmed in Toronto Ontario and was Directed by Camozzi Films and starring Afro-Latina social media influencer Penelope Florentino.

It’s a two-minute long music video and packed with drama scenes, romance scenes and even a break up scene.

The music video is based on a true event and concepts mimics previous relationship KFT had with an ex-girlfriend.

KFT felt although he released an EP about his relationship, it was necessary to include a music video to visually represent what had happened with the women he once loved.

