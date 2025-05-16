KiDi: Ghana’s Award-Winning Musical Sensation

Ghanaian Afrobeat star KiDi (born Dennis Dwamena) has risen from university talent shows to become one of Africa’s most streamed artists since his 2017 breakout hit “Odo.”

The Lynx Entertainment signee, who turns 32 in August 2025, honed his craft at University of Ghana’s “Morning Cafe” sessions before winning MTN Hitmaker in 2015.

The Accra Academy alumnus made history as the first artist to win both Highlife Song of the Year (2018) and Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

His collaborations with Davido, Mayorkun and Kwesi Arthur have amassed over 500 million streams, while his songwriting credits include works for Adina and MzVee.