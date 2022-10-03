Kintampo Waterfalls: “The Ultimate Recovery”

As the saying goes, everything happens for a reason. The Kintampo waterfalls have taught the world to trust in destiny and that nothing is permanent. Things change, and it’s never a bad thing. After going through the fire, waterfalls sprouted green once again; reminding us that nature is resilient and can bounce back from anything.

Watching the Kintampo Waterfalls struggle with its own identity has been painful. In early 2017, the waterfall was declared unsafe for visitors, due to a major accident that led to the death of some students who were on tour. The message sent out was clear: no one should visit this place again until it is safe enough for people to return without any risk to their safety or well-being. It was a chance to rekindle the flame of the once-burning Kintampo Waterfalls, so the site’s management created a canopy walkway as a companion attraction to the waterfalls, which were already popular. The location has been rebranded and is now the only waterfall in Ghana with a canopy walkway thanks to this fantastic innovation.

The Canopy Walkway offers a novel experience that includes giving visitors a birds-eye perspective of the surrounding area as well as an exhilarating sense of adventure.

The location is spacious enough for tourists /visitors or campers who want to spend the night there, and safety and security are guaranteed. One can visit Kintampo Waterfalls any day between the hours of 7:30 am and 5:30 pm as the park permits walk-up visitors. The tour guides at Kintampo Waterfalls feel that you are the perfect accompaniment, thus they provide extremely informative, calming, and educational interpretations. The majority of visitors have attested to this, giving them a reason to visit the location again.

Final words

The Kintampo Waterfalls have shown us that anything is possible. The waterfalls has bounced back and now they are bigger and better than ever before! The waterfalls are a must-see for anyone who visits the Bono-East region. The waterfalls are a beautiful sight to see, and they are also very important because they provide a source of clean water for the surrounding areas. The waterfalls are also home to several species of fish, plants, and other forms of wildlife. The Kintampo Waterfalls are an important tourist destination in Ghana that should be preserved and protected to allow people to enjoy the natural wonder for many years to come. These waterfalls are truly worthy of their title as “ultimate comeback kid”

How to get there?

The Kintampo Waterfalls are located in the Bono-East Region in Ghana near. Along the Kintampo-Tamale highway, on the fringes of Kintampo, are the waterfalls, which are about 50 meters apart.

The closest international airport is the newly opened Sunyani Airport, which is about a 120-minute drive from the waterfalls. If you are coming from Accra, it will take about 3 hours. If you are in a hurry and don’t want to take the scenic route, you can take the highway. The Kintampo waterfalls are easily accessible by road, and the road is in great shape.

Written by: Afake Michael