KMA secures funds for waste recycling project

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), in collaboration with its development partners, has secured an amount of 2.5 million Pounds Sterling from the European Union to undertake waste recycling project in the metropolis.

The fund which was secured with support from Spain and the Cape Vade Holistic Reinforcement for Sustainable Development (HORESD), would be used to provide technical assistance to the assembly to implement the project.

Mr. Joshua Tetenotey, Project Coordinator for HORESD, speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the project, said the aims was to build and strengthen the capacities of the assembly and residents of Kumasi to collectively practice sound environmental activities.

This would help reduce, recover, recycle and reuse waste generated in the city.

He said the project sought to change the perception of the citizenry to see waste as material in transition that could be harnessed to create gainful employment for the many unemployed youth in the city.

Mr. Tetenotey called for support from all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the project for the benefit of all.

Mr. Samuel Pyne, Chief Executive of KMA, said the project was a strategy by the assembly to convert waste generated in the city into profitable use and create employment for the people.

He stressed the need for the people in Kumasi and its environs to put their hands on the wheel to support the project for it to succeed.

Nana Asafo Boakye Agyeman Bonsu, Kumasi Asafohene, commended the European Union for supporting the project to help not only beautify Kumasi, but also make meaningful use of waste products to create employment for the people.

He pledged the support of the Kumasi Traditional Council to the project and called on residents to take keen interest in the project for the benefit of all.