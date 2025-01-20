Kuami Eugene Opens Up About His Love for Children and Dedication to Giving Back

Renowned Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has shared heartfelt insights into his love for children and his ongoing efforts to give back to society, particularly those who face challenges he once did.

In a candid interview with Joy Prime, monitored by MyNewsGh, the Highlife and Afrobeats star opened up about how his humble beginnings inspired his deep desire to support children in need.

Reflecting on his own childhood, Kuami Eugene revealed that he didn’t have the typical experiences many children take for granted. “I think every child deserves everything they can get in life. But then again, that’s not what’s happening,” he shared, recalling how his upbringing shaped his outlook on life. “I was raised by really good parents, but they didn’t have that ‘Kuami money.’ We used to live in the streets, so I didn’t get to do the children’s park or enjoy those childhood experiences.”

This challenging start in life motivated the musician to focus on providing opportunities for children to experience joy and fun, particularly during festive seasons. Kuami Eugene revealed plans for a special Christmas event aimed at creating a memorable day for children and families, emphasizing affordability as a key factor. “I told myself that if I get to a level where I can handle something like that, I’d try as much as possible to spend a day with all the kids and make it very affordable.”

The star explained that his desire to make the event accessible wasn’t driven by financial gain. “It’s not about the money. If I’m able to get like 20,000 kids excited in one day, I think the blessings from God are worth more than the money,” he said, demonstrating a selfless desire to spread joy without expecting anything in return.

Kuami Eugene’s faith and gratitude towards life were also central themes during the conversation. When asked about rumors surrounding a gospel project, he revealed that he already has a gospel album he created before joining Lynx Entertainment. “It’s an entire gospel album, and it’s still there. Sometimes I sell songs from it, and sometimes I give them out for free if God directs me to because it could change someone’s life,” he explained, showing a deep commitment to using his music for positive impact.

He further emphasized the importance of kindness and giving, citing his own experience of being discovered by music mogul Richie Mensah, who helped him rise from humble beginnings to stardom. “Richie Mensah, for instance, saw this poor boy from the street and made him who I am today. So it’s my job to extend hands to others who can’t afford it, not because I need money, but because I want to do it.”

Kuami Eugene’s reflections serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of humility, kindness, and giving back, highlighting how personal experiences can shape one’s mission to uplift others. His commitment to supporting children and sharing his blessings with the less fortunate is a testament to the artist’s character beyond his musical success.