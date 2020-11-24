Turkey has condemned a search operation by German marines that took place on a cargo ship in the Mediterranean as part of a wider EU mission to enforce the Libya arms embargo.

“We protest this action, which was conducted without authority and with the use of force,” the Foreign Ministry in Ankara said in a statement.

This “hypocritical and unlawful treatment” of Turkish cargo ships bound for Libya “is not acceptable under any circumstances,” it added.

Although the captain had been cooperative and provided information about the cargo, armed forces carried out an inspection lasting for hours, according to the Ministry.

“The entire personnel, including the captain, were subjected to a forced body search,” it said, adding that compensation would be claimed.

The ship was reportedly on its way to the Libyan port of Misrata with paint material and relief supplies.