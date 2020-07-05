A baker prepares bread dough in a bakery in Tripoli, Libya, on March 16, 2020. The UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on March 14 declared the state of emergency over the possible coronavirus outbreak in the country. Confirming that no coronavirus infections have been detected in the country so far, Serraj said his government is committed to applying the World Health Organization's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan against the virus. (Photo by Amru Salahuddien/Xinhua)
Libya’s National Center for Disease Control on Sunday reported a record daily increase of 71 COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide tally to 989.

In a statement earlier Sunday, the center said it had received a total of 497 suspected samples, 426 of which tested negative and 71 positive.

The center said that 258 patients have recovered from the disease, while 27 have died.

The Libyan authorities have taken a series of protective measures against the virus, including closing the country’s borders, mosques and schools, banning public gatherings, and imposing curfews.

The first COVID-19 case in Libya was reported in March, while the first death was announced in April. Enditem

