Nine children were struck dead by lightning in the northwestern Ugandan district of Arua on Thursday, a police spokesperson said Friday.

Josephine Angucia, West Nile regional police spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that the children aged between 13 to 15 years old “were playing football under rain when they were struck by lightning. Nine died and one survived.”

The incident took place at Odramacaku football pitch in the West Division of Arua City in the evening, she added.

The bodies were taken to Arua regional referral hospital for autopsy before being handed over to the relatives for burial, according to the police spokesperson.

Angucia said lightning is common during the rainy season, urging children to avoid playing in the rain.

“The football pitches are usually within or near schools. It’s advisable for schools to fix lightning arrestors so that we offer protection to our children,” she said.

Uganda National Meteorological Authority recently warned of enhanced rainfall coupled with floods, thunderstorms and lightning over several parts of the country that could lead to a loss of lives and property.