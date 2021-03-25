dpa/GNA – French President Emmanuel Macron wants to speed up the country’s vaccination efforts by putting students and retired medical personnel to help with giving jabs.

After receiving the appropriate authorization, they should be able to be mobilized, like firefighters, said Macron on Tuesday during a visit to a pharmacy in north-eastern France.

Getting jabs in arms is a national priority, he said, and they should be given out at all open centres around the clock.

Nearly 6.4 million people have received the coronavirus vaccine in France as of Monday evening.

In the country of nearly 67 million people, some 4.3 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with 92,000 deaths.