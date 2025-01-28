Mahama Ayariga Defends NDC’s Efforts in Securing Victory in Recent Elections

Mahama Ayariga, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has staunchly defended his party’s determined efforts to secure a commanding victory in the recent elections.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on Point of View, Ayariga responded to suggestions that the NDC was unwilling to leave any ground for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ayariga pointed to the party’s strong showing in regions like Upper East and Upper West, noting the clear pattern of widespread dissatisfaction among Ghanaians with the NPP government. “In some regions, we won everything—Upper East, Upper West. You can just see that it was a general pattern of Ghanaians being totally dissatisfied with the NPP as a government and as a political party,” he said, highlighting the wave of support for the NDC.

When asked about the intense competition in constituencies such as Auma North Central, where the NDC worked tirelessly to secure victory, Ayariga defended the party’s approach, explaining that it was essential for the NDC to leave no stone unturned. “You can’t blame them for that,” he said, acknowledging the passion and dedication of party members who were committed to holding the NPP accountable for its years in power.

Ayariga emphasized that the NDC’s strong performance, combined with the party’s resolve, signals a renewed presence and momentum across the country. He expressed confidence that this success reflects the trust Ghanaians have in the NDC to lead the country effectively in the future.