Marketing and Branding could just be what will do post Covid

As the world is mostly coming out of lockdowns due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, an opportunity for a new start arises.As we have massive job losses, businesses going under, lives negatively affected.

It doesn’t have to be doom and gloom going into the future. Marketing and branding could just be what we need to jumpstart our lives, careers, businesses, organisations, institutions, industries and sectors we are involved with. That’s the call for BRANDING becomes a powerful weapon to MARKET ourselves and what we do to the rest of the world.

Just look at the world’s biggest brands and study what they do. You can bet that the world with the advancement of technology, especially the AI & robotics sector was changing before the lockdowns in anycase.And the world will vastly be different going into the unpredictable and uncertain future.By BRANDING, you will put yourself, career and whatever good you are doing on a higher level.

Brand your businesses and whatever else you are doing in making the world a better place. Brands must seek to serve others.

You must serve others with your brand or brands. Re-brand when needs be. People trust brands more and relate better with them. Of course, it’s the trusted brands with great reputations I am referring to here.

People would alsofeel happy to be associated with great brands one way or the other. Your brand or brands will remind you of what you are all about and what you seek to achieve.

And what you want to contribute and sell to the world. Brands allow us to understand clearer the cause we have embarked upon.And this also allows others to understand better what it is we are selling and trying to do. Brands put and keep us in business. They keep us in the game even though things may not be going well for us or our organizations. Work on improving YOU as a brand, everyday. Work on your brand or brands as often as possible. Our success greatly depends on how well branded we are including what we do including the organizations we are involved with. Teach and advise others to be branded as this will market them as people and the opportunities they offer the world.

Don’t be shy to post and share with the world all your achievements, accolades, accomplishments and successes.

Use all forms of media including social media to brag about your achievements, accolades, accomplishments and successes.The majority of the world out there wants to work, learn and be associated with winners & champions.

True branding is BRAGGING.And yes, you would also in the process be inspiring others to go for their dreams and goals.

So brag about your achievements, accolades, accomplishments and successes as you will be more attractive and appealing to people with great opportunities for you.The world is starting out anew. So renew everthing for the new season, new you, new day, new market and new everything.

Mgudlwa is an award-winning journalist