Mrs. Mercy Adomaa Beseah, Ashanti Regional Director of the National Population Council (NPC) has asked men to support women in their communities to develop their potential.

She said women empowerment should be a priority concern of all since that was the surest way to gain their socio-economic freedom and improve on their living conditions and that of their families.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, Mrs Beseah also urged men to lead the crusade against domestic violence and abuse of women in their communities.

She said most women suffer indignity and maltreatment such as rape, physical assault, defilement, and others, which often affected their social, emotional, and psychological lives.

Active involvement of men in the fight against this inhuman treatment would help women gather the courage to unearth and develop their God-given potentials for the benefit of the larger society.

Mrs Beseah also stressed the need to empower adolescent girls to know their reproductive rights to be able to assert themselves and make informed choices on their sexual rights.

