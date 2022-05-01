Methodist University College will not award degree for students found wanting in character

Very Reverend Professor John David K. Ekem, the Acting President of the Methodist University College, says the University will not award its degree to students, who are found wanting in character and in learning.

“You are forewarned that to earn the degree of the University, you must be disciplined in addition to studying hard,” he said.

Very Rev Ekem made the remarks at the 22nd Matriculation of the University in Accra.

A total of 1,072 applications were received, out of that number, 960 qualified of which 941 were offered admission. Meanwhile, a total of 925 had registered.

The Acting President said as students, they were required to maintain a high level of discipline while in the University.

He said there was no doubt that the use of social media was popular and many were using it for positive communication while others were using it negatively.

He, therefore, recommended that the students utilised social media exclusively for constructive purposes that would bring value to their time while in the University.

However, he said in line with the University’s current guidelines, no student may publish anything about the University College without the express approval of the President through the Registrar.

“As a result, you are encouraged not to take the laws into your own hands, because any violation of this regulation will not go unpunished,” he added.

He said the hallmarks of academic globally were honesty, integrity and the pursuit of truth by honourable methods as they pursue their objectives.

Therefore, he said, cheating to achieve goals was completely against that hallmark.

The Acting President urged the students to be aware that dishonest behaviour such as plagiarism and cheating in examination was inappropriate and would not be permitted.

The Most Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo, the Chairman of the University Council, implore parents and guardians to partner with the University in their vision to keep the legacy of the founding fathers alive.

He said the University would continue to focus on its core purpose, which is excellent, morality and service.

“This, we hope to achieve by instilling the vision and mission of this great institution in our students,” he said.

He said the vision was to promote and develop academic excellence, spirituality, morality and service within the Ghanaian society.

The Chairman said the University has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct and they would not hesitate to sanction anyone found wanting.