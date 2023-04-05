MIDEQ project organises workshop for researchers and PhD students

The Migration for Development and Inequality (MIDEQ) project has trained researchers, PhD Students, and policy makers in Ghana on maximising policy impact of research projects.

The workshop covers topics such as the development and use of theories of change; research uptake activities; political advocacy, mapping, and engaging project beneficiaries; effective communication and sharing of research findings through arts-based methods of dissemination.

The MIDEQ project is being funded by UKRI and being implemented in Ghana by the Centre for Migration Studies (CMS), University of Ghana Legon.

Participants were drawn from the Ministries, Department and Agencies, Academia, Security Services, Civil Society Organisations and students.

Professor Mary B. Setrana, the Director of CMS, said the workshop was a step towards achieving the capacity building mandate of the Centre, namely, capacity building, research, and policy development.

She said the capacity-building exercise’s aim was to develop the skills of incorporating research into policy planning.

“It is also to ensure that the research we conduct influences policies and reaches maximum impact in our societies and Ghana at large.

“Through this workshop, CMS is creating a platform for knowledge sharing and learning between policy makers, technocrats, CSOs and researchers to find appropriate methods to amplify our unheard voices.

Prof. Setrana expressed the hope that at the end of the workshop, they could demystify the idea that research reports only remained on the shelf.

Professor Joseph K. Teye, Co-Director of MIDEQ Project and the Lead Researcher for Ghana, noted that the workshop sought to ensure that findings of the research project and other research were used to develop evidenced based policies in Ghana.

Taking the participants through maximising impact of research projects, he said those strategies for maximising research impact were normally not covered during normal lectures.

He said to bridge that gap, the MIDEQ project team decided to include the training component in their proposal to equip stakeholders with the necessary tools to enhance research uptake.

He cited the MIDEQ training workshop for security officers on migrants’ protection and migrants’ rights as one of those training component of the project.

Prof. Teye said so far, the Ghana MIDEQ project had developed a cordial working relation with all partners including the academia, MDAs, MMDAs, CSOs and NGOs, adding, “That is one remarkable achievement.”

Mr Dennis Diawuo, a Planning Officer from the Ministry of Employment and Relations, research evidence was a crucial part of the spectrum evidence and had unique values that complemented the other part of evidence.

He noted that understanding the range of factors affecting the use of research evidence made researchers well positioned to explore the opportunities to address challenges.