Ministry reports indicates over 4, 600 Palestinians death

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 4,651, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday.’

Meanwhile, 14,245 Palestinians were wounded in the coastal enclave, the ministry said in a statement.

Among the victims, 1,873 were children and 1,023 were women, it added.

At least 266 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in the last 24 hours, Ashraf al-Qedra, the ministry’s spokesperson, said in a press statement.

The Israeli airstrikes were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.