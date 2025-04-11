Minority Condemns Renewed Violence in Bawku, Calls on Government for Decisive Action

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has strongly condemned the recent surge in violence in Bawku, which has resulted in widespread destruction, including the burning of several homes — among them, the residence of Majority Leader, Hon. Mahama Ayariga.

Addressing a press conference, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of Defence and Interior Committee on behalf of the Caucus, urged the government to act swiftly and decisively to restore peace and stability in the conflict-stricken town.

“The situation in Bawku continues to deteriorate, endangering lives and displacing thousands,” the Minority stated. “We are deeply alarmed by the increasing frequency and intensity of attacks, which include sporadic shootings, arson, and targeted home invasions.”

The Minority expressed grave concern over the growing sophistication of weaponry being used in the conflict, raising questions about how such arms are being acquired and the effectiveness of current measures to control their spread.

Recent incidents, such as targeted attacks on public transport and the torching of Hon. Ayariga’s residence, underscore the deepening volatility of the crisis.

According to the Caucus, the persistent failure to de-escalate tensions has led to an ongoing cycle of reprisals, threatening to plunge the region into deeper chaos.

They further cautioned that as a strategic border town, instability in Bawku poses a broader threat to national and regional security.

Reports of similar incidents spreading to other regions, including the North East and Ahafo, highlight the urgency for a coordinated national response.

Beyond the immediate security concerns, the violence has taken a toll on essential services. Schools have shut down, denying children access to education, while healthcare and other vital institutions are struggling due to safety fears.

Teachers, nurses, and professionals are reportedly refusing postings to Bawku, citing personal security risks.

“The humanitarian situation is dire. Communities are in distress, and essential services are on the verge of collapse,” the statement emphasized.

The Minority insists that the current government response has been inadequate and called for a more strategic, inclusive, and sustainable approach to resolving the conflict.

“We urge the government to rise to the occasion and take immediate, bold action to bring lasting peace to Bawku. The people of Bawku deserve to live without fear,” they said.

The Caucus also urged the feuding faction to laid down their weapons and collaborate with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene led mediation team, to resolve the matter.