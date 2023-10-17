More efforts needed to close digital gap in Africa

Delegates attending the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC2023) in the Rwandan capital of Kigali on Tuesday called on Africa to accelerate digital connectivity, accessibility, and affordability to bridge the digital divide on the continent.

The event brought together more than 2,500 delegates, including political leaders, government officials, experts, representatives from the United Nations and the African Union, as well as dozens of technology companies and start-ups, among others, from across Africa and the world.

“Financial technology is starting to make a big difference in the everyday lives of our citizens.

The potential of digital health technology to transform our health systems is also very clear. We have to address the gaps in the access and connectivity with a sense of urgency to many Africans remaining offline,” said Rwandan President Paul Kagame while speaking at the event.

He noted that although Africa has the fastest-growing mobile penetration rate globally, there is still a long way to go. “We must continue to prioritize digital skills and literacy. Globally, we are also seeing strong momentum to support Africa’s digital transformation.”

Mats Granryd, director general of the Global System for Mobile Communications, said digital connectivity is enriching the human experience in Africa, but only for those who are connected.

Across Africa, mobile communication has become a catalyst for change, enabling access to education, healthcare, financial services, and opportunities for businesses to grow and innovate, Granryd said. “We have a duty as leaders to make sure we are building a future where no one is left behind. We need to accelerate our efforts in reducing the usage gap.”

According to Paula Ingabire, Rwandan minister of ICT and Innovation, Africa should embark on and accelerate the common ambition to ensure that the continent is a significant player in harnessing the latest technologies to address pressing challenges and build sustainable, resilient, and inclusive features.

“Historically, Africa had faced challenges in technological adoption, but this time, we must be resolute in overcoming the barriers and ensure no African is left behind in the greater access to the internet,” she said.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union, said closing the digital usage gap, building bold partnerships, and investing in sustainable digital transformation will drive Africa toward an inclusive and sustainable digital future.

With the four core themes of “Accelerate Africa, FinTech, HealthTech, and Powering Digital,” the event, which runs until Thursday, features summits and forums that delve into vital topics such as bridging the digital divide, leveraging mobile tech for socioeconomic development, and aligning industries with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.