Bassem Al-Kaissi, the new director of Beirut’s port, said Thursday that the port still contains chemicals that can explode, Elnashra news website reported.

“Customs authorities must force shipping companies to re-export these materials. Meanwhile, I will file a lawsuit on Monday against anonymous individuals in this regard,” al-Kaissi said.

Al-Kaissi added that he has already submitted a request to relevant authorities in this regard.

The storage of 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate and other chemicals at Beirut’s port caused two huge explosions on Aug. 4, killing around 190 people and wounding around 6,500 others.

Several people were arrested following investigations into the explosions which are still ongoing.

The trigger behind the explosions remains unknown.