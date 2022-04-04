MTN FA Cup Quarter-final Draw Slated For Tomorrow

The quarter-final draw for the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup is scheduled to take place at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, April 5, as five premier league clubs and three division one clubs will know their next opponent for the quarter-final stage.

Eight teams including defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak, Bechem United, Skyy FC, Kotoku Royals FC, King Faisal FC, Tamale City FC, Aduana FC and Dreams FC, would enter tomorrow’s draw.

Accra Hearts of Oak, who have won the title eleven times, began their journey in the FA Cup this season after defeating Accra Lions by a lone goal to sail through to the round of 32.

The side eliminated third tier club Golden kicks in the Round of 32 and went ahead to beat Elmina Sharks 8-7 on penalties to book a spot in the quarterfinals stage of the competition.

King Faisal Babies have been on top form this season and have eliminated the likes Asante Kotoko, Karela United and Real Tamale United to reach the quarter-final stage.

Aduana FC also eliminated Eleven Wonders, Berekum Freedom Fighters, and Berekum Chelsea to book a slot in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Dreams FC, have also shown class in their previous FA Cup matches after being able to eliminate third their side, Port City FC, Nania FC and Maxwell Konadu’s Legon Cities to make it to the quarter final stage of the competition.

One-time FA Cup winners, Bechem United who are seeking to win their second FA Cup title have really been one of the favourites this year.

The side eliminated last year’s finalists, Ashanti Gold, Bibiani Gold Stars and Kumawuman United in their chase for their second title.

Division One side Tamale City also eliminated Steadfast FC, Bolga All Stars and Young Apostles to make it in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Skyy FC were able to book their first MTN FA Cup quarter final place after eliminating Police Nationals, Eleven Wise and Hearts of Lions on the road.

Kotoku Royals FC also managed to make it to the quarter-final after defeating Inter Allies, Akatsi All Stars and Ebusua Dwarfs.