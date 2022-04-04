Black Sherif Soaring With “Kwaku the Traveller”

Black Sherif’s rise in the music circles continues to soar considering his unique song writing abilities and great vocals, something that has found him traversing across musical borders.

After the release of the “First and Second Sermon”, Black Sherif is out with another banger “Kwaku the Traveller ‘ a single which unravels the mysteries of street life.

The song since its release last Thursday, “Kwaku the Traveller” has made waves across the continent topping charts on various streaming platforms including YouTube, Audiomack, Boomplay, among other streaming platforms.

It is worth noting that Black Sherif’s has become the first Ghanaian artiste to top Apple Music in Nigeria, a remarkable milestone which shows his fast rise.

Black Sherif on “Kwaku the Traveller ” demonstrates his artistry in churning out some mind-blowing lyrics which resonates with every young or old person.

According to Black Sherif, the lyrics in the song were motivated by the struggles in life of many youth having decided to shed light on street life.

“Remember you know a traveller, the name is Kwaku the Hustler, He’s been far away chasing guallalaa. I’ll be back again bro, meka menan. I swear on my life, I can’t wait to be back. I know you miss me I know..,” Black Sherif sang in his chorus.

The chorus of the song would reverberate with anyone trying to make positive strides in life, but faces some challenges, yet remains persistent in achieving his set target in life.

Black Sherif has often been criticized for his line of lyrics in the past but the lyrical flow in “Kwaku the Traveller” certainly deserves some commendation considering the motivation it carries.

The journey to musical stardom has just started for the 21-year-old and he looks very promising in putting Ghana on the music map around the world.

Music lovers are certainly awaiting the first pack of songs from Black Sherif, something he says would be released later in the year.

Listen here: https://youtu.be/Hb6I7GoTvzI