MTN Ghana Dominates 2024 GITTA Awards with Nine Wins

MTN Ghana has once again reaffirmed its leadership in the telecommunications and technology sector by securing nine prestigious awards at the 2024 Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA).

At the ceremony held in Accra, MTN Ghana clinched the following general awards:

Best Digital Transformation Company of the Year

Enterprise Innovation Platform of the Year – MTN Chenosis

Digital Experience in Customer Service (MTN Viibe Video)

Network Team of the Year

Best Company in Sustainability

Best Workplace in Technology

Additionally, two MTN Ghana executives were honored in the Special Awards Category. Thomas Motlepa, Chief Technical Officer, received the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of the Year Award for his contributions to network stability and connectivity. Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer, was recognized as the Digital Personality of the Year for his innovative digital services and platforms that drove MTN Ghana’s digital growth.

Former CEO Selorm Adadevoh was named Telecom CEO of the Year in recognition of his remarkable leadership achievements during his tenure.

CEO Stephen Blewett expressed pride in MTN Ghana’s performance, attributing the success to the dedication of the team and the continuous support of customers. He emphasized MTN Ghana’s commitment to delivering innovative products and excellent customer experiences.

MTN Ghana has consistently excelled at the GITTA Awards, underscoring its role in driving ICT innovation in Ghana. The awards ceremony celebrates initiatives that push the boundaries of technology and contribute to the country’s digital advancement.