MTN reiterates commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 2030

MTN has reiterated its commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 50 per by 2030 as part of its strategic priorities to further the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on environment and climate action.

Mrs Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services Sustainability Officer, MTN Ghana, made this known at a forum organized for News Editors in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region during a presentation of her outfit’s performance and strategic direction.

She said MTN believed in sustainability of its business and therefore for businesses to triumph, it is not considering only benefits for the Company but also considered its foot prints on environment, society and how governance systems is configured and what economic benefits it brought to society at large.

She said Environment, social and Governance (ESG) systems as a core component of shared value, she said MTN did not only focus on its self alone but ensured others in society and the environment making sure MTN was putting into communities and protecting the environment .

“So as we receive, we give back to protect our environment for future generation to benefit”. She stressed.

On the environment aspect ,She said what MTN is doing for the planet is dubbed project Zero , aimed to reduce its carbon footprints to zero by 2040 which they were accomplishing this plans through progressively working to replace its energy sources to solar by 2030 and ensuring 50 per cent cut in its carbon emissions.

To this end, she added in promoting efficiencies ; “if we cannot convert to solar at all , what MTN is doing is replacement of outdated facilities to new ones that are more efficient and conserving its water use as much as possible and waste management in all its places of work”. The Chief Corporate Services Sustainability Officer said.

On society, Madam Adwoa Wiafe said MTN was ensuring diversity and inclusion equality across board to increase generational equality and this MTN did by bringing traditional leaders ,the excluded from society, physically challenged and traditionally underprivileged to have access to reduction to cost of communication , financial inclusion through MoMo and contribution to ICT where according to her a 25 million dollar facility is being put in place in Accra to teach the youth digital skills and provide space for people doing businesses to use digital tools to further them .

She stressed that corporate governance is key to MTN operations and therefore making sure right policies were in place to govern its business and to protect people online and use MTN services if they were virtual and using supply chains that conform to that.