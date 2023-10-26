MTN reiterates commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 2030

By
GNA
-
0
Carbon Emissions
Carbon Emissions

MTN has reiterated its commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 50 per by 2030 as part of its strategic priorities to further the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on environment and climate action. 

Mrs Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services Sustainability Officer, MTN Ghana, made this known at a forum organized for News Editors in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region during a presentation of her outfit’s performance and strategic direction.

She  said MTN believed in sustainability of its business and therefore for businesses to triumph, it  is  not considering only benefits for the Company but  also considered its foot prints on environment, society and how governance systems is configured  and what economic benefits it brought to society at large.

She said Environment, social and Governance (ESG) systems as a core component of shared value, she said MTN did not only focus on its self alone but ensured  others in society and the environment making sure MTN was putting into communities   and protecting the environment  .

“So as we receive, we give back to protect our environment for future generation to benefit”. She stressed.

On  the environment aspect ,She said  what MTN is doing for  the planet is  dubbed project  Zero , aimed to reduce its carbon footprints  to zero by 2040  which they were accomplishing this plans through progressively working to replace  its energy sources to solar by 2030 and ensuring 50 per  cent cut in  its carbon emissions.

To this end, she added in promoting efficiencies ; “if we cannot convert to solar at all , what MTN is doing  is  replacement of  outdated facilities to new ones  that are more efficient and  conserving its water  use as much as possible and waste management in all its places of work”. The Chief Corporate Services Sustainability Officer said.

On society, Madam Adwoa  Wiafe said MTN was ensuring  diversity and inclusion equality across board   to increase generational equality and this MTN did by bringing traditional leaders ,the excluded from society, physically challenged and traditionally underprivileged to have access to reduction to  cost of communication , financial inclusion through  MoMo and contribution to  ICT where according to her  a 25 million dollar facility is being put in place in Accra to teach the youth digital skills and provide space for people doing  businesses   to use digital tools to  further  them .

She stressed that corporate governance is key to MTN operations and therefore making sure right policies were in place to govern its business and to protect   people online and use MTN services if they were virtual and using supply chains that conform to that.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here